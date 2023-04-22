Gallen (3-1) earned the win Friday, allowing two hits over seven scoreless innings in a 9-0 win over the Padres. He struck out 11.

This excellent performance came as no surprise, as Gallen is currently one of the hottest pitchers in the league. The New Jersey native hasn't allowed a run over his last 20.2 innings pitched, and he currently leads the league with 39 strikeouts. Furthermore, the 27-year-old's 0.80 WHIP currently ranks fifth in MLB. The former Marlin is tentatively slated to face the Royals in his next start, where he will look to extend his scoreless innings streak even further.