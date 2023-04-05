Gallen did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk over six innings against the Padres. He struck out three.

Homers allowed to Nelson Cruz and Xander Bogaerts put Arizona in an early hole. It's been a disappointing start to the season for Gallen, who sits with a 7.59 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through two outings (10.2 innings). He only induced eight swinging strikes on 86 pitches Tuesday. The silver lining here is that he completed six innings after failing to make it out of the fifth on Opening Day. Keep in mind too that the opponents will get easier than the Dodgers and Padres.