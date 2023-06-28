Gallen (10-2) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rays.

Gallen didn't have his best against a tough opponent, but he got enough support to join Shane McClanahan and Clayton Kershaw in the 10-win club this year. This was just the fifth time in 17 starts Gallen has surrendered four or more runs. The right-hander has a strong 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 108:22 K:BB through 104.1 innings this season. He's projected for a road start against the Angels this weekend.