Gallen (16-8) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Giants.

Gallen gave up at least four runs for the fourth time in his last five outings, but he was able to escape with a win this time. The Giants put two runs up in the first inning and another two in the fifth, with two of the runs in the contest coming on sacrifice flies. Gallen has faltered lately but still has a 3.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 205:44 K:BB through 197.2 innings over a career-high 32 starts this season. He's projected for a favorable road start versus the White Sox early next week.