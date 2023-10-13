Gallen will start Monday against the Phillies in Game 1 of the NLCS, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gallen has allowed four runs across 11.1 innings over his two postseason starts, earning himself the honor of starting Game 1 of Arizona's first NLCS appearance in 16 years. Gallen surrendered two runs over 5.2 innings while striking out three batters and walking two during his lone matchup with the Phillies this season in May.