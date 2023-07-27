Gallen (11-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals after he allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.
Gallen returned for the seventh after he gave up three runs through the first six innings, but he recorded just one out in the frame and surrendered two more runs. The right-hander has scuffled in three starts since the All-Star break with 11 runs allowed, including five homers, across 18.1 innings. Gallen still has a strong 3.36 ERA and 1.08 WHIP for the season, but he may need to rediscover his more dominant form to give the Diamondbacks a realistic chance of claiming the NL West crown.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out five over seven frames•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows three runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Tapped to start All-Star Game•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Picks up 11th win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 12 in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Gets 10th win Tuesday•