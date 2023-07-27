Gallen (11-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals after he allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Gallen returned for the seventh after he gave up three runs through the first six innings, but he recorded just one out in the frame and surrendered two more runs. The right-hander has scuffled in three starts since the All-Star break with 11 runs allowed, including five homers, across 18.1 innings. Gallen still has a strong 3.36 ERA and 1.08 WHIP for the season, but he may need to rediscover his more dominant form to give the Diamondbacks a realistic chance of claiming the NL West crown.