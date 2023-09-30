Gallen (17-9) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Astros.

Gallen posted a quality start, but Arizona's offense didn't generate a run until the ninth inning, leaving him with a tough loss. The right-hander had a shaky September, allowing 18 runs (17 earned) over 36.2 innings while going 3-3 in his starts for the month. Overall, he ends the regular season with a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 220:47 K:BB through 210 innings over 34 starts. He'd likely be available during the wild-card round if the Diamondbacks secure a playoff spot.