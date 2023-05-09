Gallen (5-1) earned the win over Miami on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

Gallen tied his season high with seven innings in the victory, and he likely could have gone deeper given that he threw a modest 90 pitches. The right-hander didn't allow any homers for the sixth straight outing and registered his fifth quality start over that span. After starting the season with two subpar starts, Gallen has been incredible across his past six trips to the mound, posting a minuscule 0.92 ERA and 0.62 WHIP with a ridiculous 54:2 K:BB over 39 innings. He's tied for the NL lead with five wins and ranks second in MLB with 64 punchouts on the campaign.