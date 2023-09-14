Gallen (15-8) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Gallen clearly didn't have his best stuff against New York, as he served up four extra-base hits, including a two-run homer by Mark Vientos. The Arizona ace tossed a shutout against the Cubs in his previous trip to the mound but has been struggling as a whole of late -- Wednesday's outing was his third over his past four starts in which he's given up at least five earned runs. Gallen's sudden inability to miss bats has played a factor in the poor stretch, as in each of the aforementioned three starts he's struck out four or fewer batters. The recent rough patch has pushed his season ERA up to 3.50, nearly a run higher than the 2.54 mark he posted last year.