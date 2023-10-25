Gallen will start Friday in Game 1 of the World Series against the Rangers, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Gallen was available in relief but wasn't needed as the Diamondbacks disposed of the Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS on Tuesday to advance to the World Series. He'll be pitching on five days' rest after taking a loss in each of his two NLCS outings. The Rangers have not yet named a Game 1 starter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Could make Game 7 appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Gets nod for Game 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Hard-luck loss Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Blanks Yankees for 17th win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Gets back in win column•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Mauled by Mets•