Gallen (0-1) was charged with the loss Thursday versus the Dodgers, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

He was dinged for three runs on three hits and a walk in his final inning of work, with the final run coming across after he was pulled. The velocity on Gallen's fastball and cutter was down a bit, but he was still able to get seven strikeouts and 13 whiffs. Gallen was wild this spring and that carried over to this outing, as he threw just 55 of 89 pitches for strikes to go along with three free passes. His improved control in 2022 was a big part of his breakout, so hopefully he'll get that ironed out.