Gallen did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings against the Rangers. He struck out six.

Gallen entered Tuesday with four straight scoreless starts of at least six innings. The Rangers scored in the first inning and then pushed across two more in the fifth, which was Gallen's last inning. The righty still left the game with the lead, but the Arizona bullpen couldn't hold on, keeping Gallen at four wins. Gallen is off to a dominant start with a 2.53 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 2023.