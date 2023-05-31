Gallen (7-2) shut out the Rockies over six innings to earn his seventh win of the season Tuesday. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Gallen recorded shut out his opponent for the fifth time this year and his first time since April 26. He recorded 21 chases, and his seven strikeouts were tied for his highest mark this month. The 30-year-old has been absolutely dominant at home so far this season, recording a perfect 5-0 record to go with an 0.77 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, .158 opponent average and 47 strikeouts over five starts. For the year, he owns a sparkling 2.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a82:16 K:BB over 72.2 innings. He's expected to end the week with a tough test against Atlanta, though it will be another home start.