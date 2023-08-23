Gallen (14-5) allowed a run on seven hits and a walk while striking out 11 over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rangers.

Gallen limited the damage to a Mitch Garver solo home run in the sixth inning. While he's been good virtually all year, Gallen has been especially sharp with two runs, 14 hits and three walks allowed while striking out 22 over 18.1 innings across his last three starts, all wins. The right-hander is at a 3.11 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 179:34 K:BB through 168 innings over 27 starts this season. He's projected for a road outing versus the Dodgers next week.