Gallen (10-3) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 12 over seven innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Angels.

Gallen was shaky early on, giving up a solo home run to Mike Trout and a three-run blast to Mickey Moniak over the first two frames. After that, Gallen settled down, but the Diamondbacks couldn't claw it back. This was the right-hander's fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season. He's pitched to an excellent 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 120:23 K:BB through 111.1 innings over 18 starts. He'll likely get one more turn in the first half, tentatively projected to be a home start versus the Pirates before taking his talents to the All-Star Game.