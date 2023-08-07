Gallen allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings Sunday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Gallen faced the minimum through five innings before running into some trouble in the sixth. A one out double and a walk put two on for the Twins and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position before a base knock by Carlos Correa scored two. Sunday was Gallen's second time reaching eight strikeouts over his last six starts and his first start allowing fewer than three runs since July 7, which was also the last time he picked up a win. Still, Gallen sits fourth in the National League in ERA (3.37), second in whip (1.08) and third in strikeouts (157). He'll look for better fortune his next time out, as he currently projects to face the Padres next weekend.