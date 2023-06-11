Gallen did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Tigers. He struck out five.

Gallen surrendered a season-high 10 hits Sunday after allowing nine in his last outing against Atlanta. However, unlike his previous start, Gallen couldn't limit the damage against Detroit as four of their hits went for extra bases, including a Zach McKinstry two-run homer. The 27-year-old Gallen came into the day with a 2.04 ERA in his previous three outings. He's now 7-2 with a 3.09 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 93:19 K:BB across 14 starts (84.1 innings) this season.