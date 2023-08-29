Gallen (14-6) allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Dodgers.

Gallen was tagged for four homers in this contest after giving up just two long balls across his last five starts combined. He also allowed just seven runs across 31.1 innings in that span before nearly matching it in this dud of an outing. The right-hander is now at a 3.32 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 182:37 K:BB through 173.1 innings over 28 starts. Given the quality of the opponent, it's fair to write this off as a bump in the road. Gallen is projected to make his next start at home versus another challenging foe in the Orioles this weekend.