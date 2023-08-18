Gallen (13-5) earned the win over San Diego on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 6.1 innings.

Gallen made his second start against the Padres in less than a week and took home his second win, limiting San Diego to just a fifth-inning run. The Arizona ace wasn't quite as dominant as in his previous outing -- he gave up multiple hard-hit balls that went for outs and notched just three swinging strikes -- but he nonetheless finished with his fourth straight quality start. Gallen lowered his ERA to 3.17 with the strong outing, moving him into eighth place among qualified MLB pitchers. He's added a 1.05 WHIP (sixth in the league) and 168 strikeouts (also sixth-best in baseball) over 162 innings.