Gallen (2-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing zero runs on two hits through 6.2 innings in a 5-0 victory over the Marlins. He struck out seven.

Gallen impressed again, providing a second consecutive game where the right-hander looked untouchable. The 27-year-old quickly retired the first 13 Marlins' batters he faced and would not allow a run throughout his 6.2 innings of work. Following this performance, Gallen has gone 13.2 innings without yielding a run and has racked up 18 strikeouts while allowing a single walk during this stint. He holds a 3.33 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 24.1 innings pitched and will look to continue this scoreless streak in his next start, tentatively scheduled this week for Arizona's upcoming series with San Diego.