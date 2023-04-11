Gallen (1-1) earned the win Monday, allowing zero runs on three hits and one walk over seven innings in a 3-0 victory over the Brewers. He struck out 11.

The only time the Brewers got multiple runners on base against Gallen came in the second inning, but the right-hander got out of the jam by striking out back-to-back batters and went into cruise control after that. Gallen's first two starts of the campaign were a bit shaky, serving up nine earned runs across 10.2 innings, but Monday's outing should put him right back on track. Across 31 starts last year (184 innings), Gallen posted a 2.54 ERA with a 192:47 K:BB.