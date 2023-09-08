Gallen (15-7) threw nine scoreless innings and struck out nine in Friday's 1-0 win over the Cubs. He allowed three hits and one walk.

After struggling to the tune of a 9.28 ERA over 10.2 innings in his last two outings, Gallen rebounded for a brilliant start at Wrigley Field. He needed only 107 pitches to complete his second career shutout. The 28-year-old is having a career year, posting personal bests in wins (15), innings (187.2) and strikeouts (195) this season. His next start is slated to come on the road against the Mets.