Gallen allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Gallen kept the Giants off the board until he gave up three runs in the sixth inning. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last five outings, allowing 15 runs over 31.1 innings in that span while going winless in four straight starts. He's at a 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 149:29 K:BB through 142.2 innings over 23 starts this season. The right-hander is lined up for a weekend road start in Minnesota.