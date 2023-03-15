Gallen threw 70 pitches during his second spring start Monday against the Rangers, Steve Stockmar of MLB.com reports.

In what has been a normal pattern for Arizona starters this spring, Gallen was removed during an inning before re-entering an inning later. He initially worked 3.2 innings then faced one batter in the fifth. "Just get my body used to sitting down and getting up again for a fifth time," Gallen said. "I would say maybe that's just as important if not more important than getting the pitch count." Gallen is lined up to start Opening Day, March 30, against the Dodgers.