Gallen allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Guardians.

The first four innings were comfortable for Gallen, but the right-hander was tagged for three runs in the fifth frame, which included two steals and a balk. Gallen accentuated the positive to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, noting most of his pitches felt good, and he was able to incorporate an in-between starts tweak to his mechanics, a response to him flying open with his front shoulder. At this stage of the spring, he's working on fine-tuning each of his pitches, including the cutter which gave him trouble Saturday.