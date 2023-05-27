Davies (oblique) was reinstated from the injured list as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against Boston.

Davies recorded a 5.79 ERA and 7:6 K:BB across a pair of starts at the beginning of the season before suffering an oblique strain. He now owns an even 5.00 ERA over the last three seasons, but he'll nonetheless step back into a rotation role with Brandon Pfaadt taking his 8.37 ERA back to the minors.