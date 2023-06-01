Davies did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out four.

Davies didn't miss many bats Thursday but managed to hold Colorado to three runs on seven hits. The 30-year-old Davies has yet to pitch into the sixth inning through four starts this season. He's 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB. Davies is currently lined up to face the Nationals in his next outing.