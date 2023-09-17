Davies allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Saturday.

Davies has labored over his last three starts, allowing 11 runs across 11 innings, going no more than four innings in each of those appearances. The 30-year-old right-hander is now at a 6.81 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 69:38 K:BB through 79.1 innings across 17 starts this season. He's projected for a road start versus the Yankees next weekend.