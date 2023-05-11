Davies (oblique) is scheduled to pitch in another extended spring training game Sunday or Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Davies tossed 34 pitches over two innings in his first extended spring training start Tuesday in Arizona and will try to work four innings or around 55 pitches in his second outing. The 30-year-old right-hander is almost fully recovered from the oblique strain he suffered in early April and should be an option for the Diamondbacks' rotation later this month.