Davies didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 16-13 win over Atlanta, coughing up nine runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander was mostly awful, with five of the eight hits off him going for extra bases, but Arizona's offense answered Atlanta's blow for blow until finally pulling away in the top of the ninth inning. It's the second time this season Davies has been tagged for nine runs in a start, and his 7.38 ERA and 1.62 WHIP through 57.1 innings make him unrosterable in any format. Should the Diamondbacks become buyers at the trade deadline, replacing him in the rotation will likely be the top priority, but for now Davies lines up to take the mound again this weekend in Cincinnati.