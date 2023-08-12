Davies (back) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Davies kicked off a rehab assignment, throwing 74 pitches (45 strikes). Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the right-hander will make at least one more rehab start, per MLB.com.
