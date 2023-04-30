Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Davies (oblique) is expected to throw a bullpen session this week, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Davies recently started throwing and threw out to 120 feet Saturday. The bullpen session will be the right-hander's first time on a mound since sustaining the oblique injury during a start April 8.
