Davies (1-5) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Pirates.

Most of the damage against Davies came in the second inning when Ji-Man Choi belted a two-run shot. Davies has fallen to 0-4 over his last six starts while posting a brutal 7.85 ERA during that span. Through 11 outings, the veteran righty has registered a 6.37 ERA alongside a 45:24 K:BB through 53.2 innings.