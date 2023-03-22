Davies allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over 3.2 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Angels.

Davies was knocked around for a second consecutive Cactus League start, and as he did after the previous start, the right-hander downplayed the results, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Davies said he was throwing pitches in situations he would not normally throw in the regular season, citing the curveball that Jo Adell sent 430 feet to left field for a home run. "Felt pretty good," Davies said. "Still kinda working on things but at the same time, we're getting down to crunch time." He was pleased with his fastball and changeup, which helped him to record the strikeouts. Davies is slotted in as the No. 4 starter.