The Diamondbacks announced that Davies left Saturday's game against the Dodgers with a strained left oblique.
Davies looked to be in immediate pain after throwing a pitch in the fifth inning. The right-hander will all but assuredly be placed on the injured list, and the question now will be how long Davies will miss and what arm will replace him. It's worth noting that Brandon Pfaadt started for Triple-A Reno on Saturday, so he could be the natural replacement.
