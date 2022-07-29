Davies (shoulder) faced live batters Tuesday at the Diamondbacks' spring training complex for the first time since suffering his injury.
Davies had a progression of promising throwing sessions since July 19 and appears to be closing in on a return. His next outing has yet to be determined. It's unclear if the Diamondbacks intend to put him back in the rotation or continue experimenting with Tyler Gilbert and Corbin Martin.
