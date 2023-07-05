Davies didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Mets, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

The ball was flying at Chase Field, with Davies serving up two of the six homers that left the yard Tuesday afternoon, and the right-hander exited the game after 94 pitches (58 strikes) with the score tied 4-4. He'd been tagged for only one long ball in his prior seven starts combined, but that hadn't resulted in much success -- Davies had a 6.75 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 33.1 innings over that stretch. He lines up for one more start before the All-Star break, at home against the Pirates.