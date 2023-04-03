Davies did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks across five innings during a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Davies gave up a two-out, solo home run to Will Smith in the bottom of the first inning but steadied the ship and cruised through five innings. It was a solid first outing for the veteran right-hander, who struggled mightily during spring training. Across 27 starts with Arizona in 2022, Davies posted a 4.09 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 102:52 K:BB over 134.1 innings.