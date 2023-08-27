Davies (back) allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Saturday.

Davies was solid in his return from lower-back inflammation, with his lone mistake being a solo home run by Matt McLain in the sixth inning. Davies threw 86 pitches (54 strikes) in the start, his sharpest since he posted seven shutout innings against the Rays on June 28. The veteran right-hander has had more downs than ups in 2023, pitching to a 6.93 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 51:29 K:BB through 62.1 innings over 13 starts. He's projected for a tough home start versus Baltimore next week.