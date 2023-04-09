The Diamondbacks placed Davies (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Sunday

Davies strained his left oblique during his start in Saturday's win over the Dodgers. The right-hander will likely miss at least a few weeks while recovering, and there's a good chance he won't make another start for Arizona in April. Peter Solomon has been recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move, but Drey Jameson or Brandon Pfaadt are likely the top candidates to fill Davies' spot in the rotation.

