Davies (back) allowed seven runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Davies made his second rehab start in advance of what could be an activation this weekend. The organization seemed intent on having the right-hander up his pitch count regardless of the results. He threw 80 pitches and appears to be stretched out enough to rejoin the club and start Sunday, if the Diamondbacks choose to keep in the rotation. Davies has a 7.38 ERA over 12 starts.