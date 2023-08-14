Davies (back) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Davies will be making his second rehab start after throwing 4.1 innings last Thursday for the Aces. It looks like the Diamondbacks may get creative with the rotation until Davies is ready to return. The club cut the cord on rookie right-hander Ryne Nelson, who was optioned back to Reno as part of a roster shakeup Sunday. That essentially leaves them with three starters -- Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly (leg) and Brandon Pfaadt. "Ryne did a good job in some of his games," Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said. "It just was wildly inconsistent for us. We ended up using a lot of bullpen in those days, anyway. The decision was, if we're using a lot of bullpen in those days, anyway, looking at it just as a traditional starter situation wasn't the right way we should be looking at it." Bryce Jarvis, a starter throughout his career, was called up Sunday and will pitch out of the bullpen. Slade Cecconi is up with the team and made one start and one relief appearance. Arizona also has Tyler Gilbert for multiple innings.