Davies (back) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Reno, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The date of his rehab debut has moved around a bit, but Davies is now officially locked in to return to live competition Thursday at Reno and the expectation is that will throw around 75 pitches in that start. Out since mid-July due to lower-back inflammation, he could rejoin the Diamondbacks as early as next week.