The Diamondbacks will activate Davies (oblique) from the 15-day injured list and have him start Saturday against Boston, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Davies will return one day after rookie Brandon Pfaadt yielded five runs over 3.2 innings to bring his ERA up to 8.37. Pfaadt's poor form since getting called up from Triple-A Reno may make any looming rotation decision an easy one for manager Torey Lovullo. Arizona could also remove Tommy Henry or Ryne Nelson from the rotation if the team wants to give Pfaadt one last chance to right the ship. Davies will be making his first start in the majors since April 8, but he looked sharp in his lone rehab start with Double-A Amarillo on May 20, as he struck out seven over 4.2 scoreless frames.