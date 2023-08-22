Davies (back) is scheduled to return to the Diamondbacks' rotation Saturday at home against the Reds, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Davies got the go-ahead Tuesday after throwing 87 pitches over six innings in his third and final minor-league rehab outing Sunday with Triple-A Reno. The 30-year-old right-hander has been on the injured list since July 19 due to lower-back inflammation. He's posted a rough 7.38 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 12 major-league starts this season.