Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Davies (oblique) has more than a Grade 1 strain is expected to miss "several weeks."
Grade 1 strains are the least severe, so the Diamondbacks will need to cover multiple starts while Davies mends. Drey Jameson filled in for Davies last Wednesday and is expected to retain that fill-in role.
