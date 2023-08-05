Davies (back) is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Davies will throw three to four innings or about 55 pitches. The right-hander has already served the 15-day minimum and can be activated at any time.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Bailed out by offense•
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Coughs up three runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Throws seven scoreless innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Takes fourth loss•