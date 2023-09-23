Davies' scheduled start Saturday against the Yankees has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be moved to Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports, pushing the start of next week's series against the White Sox from Monday to Tuesday. The Diamondbacks have yet to announce their updated rotation plans.
