Davies (0-1) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 3.1 innings.

Davies didn't figure to go deep into Saturday's start given that he hadn't pitched in the majors since April 8 due to an oblique injury, but he made his outing even briefer due to control issues. The right-hander threw just 41 of 75 pitches for a strike and walked a pair of batters, though he navigated out of trouble until giving up three singles to the first four batters he faced in the fourth. Davies was replaced after the third hit and went on to take the loss. The veteran figures to retain a spot in Arizona's rotation, but he has neither the ratios nor the strikeout numbers to be worth consideration in a majority of fantasy formats.