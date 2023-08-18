Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Davies (back) is ready to return from the injured list and start Sunday against the Padres, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The caveat to Davies pitching in San Diego is the weather. Hurricane Hilary is gaining strength off the coast of Mexico and is expected to bring heavy rains to Southern California on Sunday. The manager added that he wants Davies to throw that day and implied it could be another rehab start in the minors if the Diamondbacks are rained out. "I want him to throw the ball on Sunday," Lovullo said. "There's a chance it could be here and there's a chance it might not be here." If the right-hander makes another rehab start, then his return to Arizona's rotation would be pushed back to the following weekend at home against the Reds.